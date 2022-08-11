IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $4,547,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 767,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,172,000 after acquiring an additional 148,667 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 397,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 89,256 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 551,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 59,677 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.3 %

STRL stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

