IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $11,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 135,263 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 967,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $103,849.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,946.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $103,849.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $78,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,603.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $619.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 25.56%. Research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.