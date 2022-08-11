IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in United Community Banks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,848,000 after acquiring an additional 395,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,831,000 after purchasing an additional 333,009 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in United Community Banks by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,391,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,943,000 after buying an additional 279,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in United Community Banks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,820,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,428,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of UCBI opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.05.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

