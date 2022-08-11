Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Position Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,043 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,441,000 after acquiring an additional 102,934 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $615.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.81%.

ILPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

