InflaRx Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InflaRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for InflaRx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for InflaRx’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IFRX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.28. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 136.7% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 45,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 529.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

