Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 402.74%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

