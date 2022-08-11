Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $48.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Inhibrx traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $23.29. Approximately 6,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 374,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Insider Activity at Inhibrx

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,192,045.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,192,045.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $921.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.24.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.18). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 246.26% and a negative net margin of 1,289.14%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Inhibrx

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.