Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $48.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Inhibrx traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $23.29. Approximately 6,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 374,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,192,045.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,192,045.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $921.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.24.
Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.18). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 246.26% and a negative net margin of 1,289.14%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
