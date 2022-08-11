Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $94.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $288.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 137.80%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

