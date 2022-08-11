Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.70

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and traded as high as $34.88. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 36,125 shares changing hands.
Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Company Profile
