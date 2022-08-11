Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Installed Building Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Installed Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.54. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 2.3 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

