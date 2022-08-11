Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Trading Down 5.9% After Earnings Miss

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $79.17 and last traded at $79.17. Approximately 1,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.14.

The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $19,936,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 549,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,336 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Inter Parfums by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 163,448 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 362,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 94,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $7,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

