International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.08. International Lithium shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 68,419 shares.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of C$19.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.

Get International Lithium alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Michael Wisbey sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$33,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,232,871.02. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 504,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,445.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company holds an interest in the Raleigh Lake project, which covers an area over 48,500 hectares located in Ontario; Avalonia Project, which comprises eight prospecting licenses totaling 292 square kilometers in south-eastern Ireland; and the Forgan Lake/Georgia Lake Project, which covers an area of 256 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining District in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.