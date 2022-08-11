Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Update

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADREGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADRE opened at $40.10 on Thursday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

