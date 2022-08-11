Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Update

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADRE opened at $40.10 on Thursday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

