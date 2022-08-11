Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Update

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ADRE opened at $40.10 on Thursday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
