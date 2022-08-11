Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Fani Titi Sells 248,915 Shares

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Fani Titi sold 248,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.51), for a total transaction of £1,135,052.40 ($1,371,498.79).

Fani Titi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Investec Group alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Fani Titi sold 97,290 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($5.87), for a total transaction of £472,829.40 ($571,326.00).

Investec Group Price Performance

Shares of INVP opened at GBX 461.70 ($5.58) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 923.40. Investec Group has a one year low of GBX 269.70 ($3.26) and a one year high of GBX 541.40 ($6.54). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 443.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 451.58.

Investec Group Increases Dividend

About Investec Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.00%.

(Get Rating)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.