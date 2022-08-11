ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ioneer Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IONR stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. ioneer has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Get ioneer alerts:

ioneer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018. ioneer Ltd was incorporated in 2001 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.