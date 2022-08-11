iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

