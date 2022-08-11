iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 3,012.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,112 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,053,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 479.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 971,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,856,000 after acquiring an additional 804,145 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,357,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter.

TFLO opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.49.

