James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.
James River Group Stock Performance
Shares of James River Group stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.35. James River Group has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $39.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in James River Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,024,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.
About James River Group
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on James River Group (JRVR)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.