James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.35. James River Group has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $39.69.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in James River Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,024,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

