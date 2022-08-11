Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $408.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 672.48% and a negative return on equity of 102.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 173.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 387,421 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 102,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $840,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

