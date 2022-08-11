Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

EQR stock opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

