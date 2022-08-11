Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after buying an additional 1,143,706 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after buying an additional 940,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,564,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after buying an additional 1,011,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

