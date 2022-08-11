Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mondi plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondi in a research report issued on Sunday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.05. The consensus estimate for Mondi’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondi’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,779.50.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. Mondi has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

