Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PetIQ, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PetIQ in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for PetIQ’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PETQ. Raymond James cut their price target on PetIQ from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

PetIQ Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetIQ

PetIQ stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $415.27 million, a P/E ratio of -27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 327,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PetIQ

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,403.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zvi Glasman purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $79,634.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,554. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at $358,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $158,982. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PetIQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.