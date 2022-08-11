Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.19). The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

SGMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

SGMO stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $858.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director John Markels acquired 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $25,032.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $119,865.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,539,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 376,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 177,395 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

