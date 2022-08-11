Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAA. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

Shares of MAA opened at $184.74 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

