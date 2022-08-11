Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Saipem in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Saipem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMF opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Saipem has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $60.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.