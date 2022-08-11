Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Douglas Elliman Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Douglas Elliman in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Douglas Elliman’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Elliman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 4.9 %

Douglas Elliman stock opened at 5.62 on Wednesday. Douglas Elliman has a 52-week low of 4.57 and a 52-week high of 12.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is 5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.21 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 379.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Lampen acquired 5,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 5.64 per share, for a total transaction of 28,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,006,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,676,225.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,133 shares of company stock worth $80,527. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

