Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sportradar Group AG’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Sportradar Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Sportradar Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.94 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065,093 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $16,269,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sportradar Group by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 327,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

