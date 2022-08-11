Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sportradar Group AG’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Sportradar Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Sportradar Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.94 million.
Sportradar Group Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.
Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065,093 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $16,269,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sportradar Group by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 327,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sportradar Group Company Profile
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
