Jeffrey Tweedy Acquires 50,000 Shares of Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) Stock

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Tweedy bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,041.57).

Plant Health Care Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:PHC opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.12) on Thursday. Plant Health Care plc has a 52-week low of GBX 8.64 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 15.20 ($0.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.23 million and a PE ratio of -5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Plant Health Care Company Profile

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, citrus, sugar cane, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

