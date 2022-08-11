John Pettigrew Acquires 13 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew purchased 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,138 ($13.75) per share, for a total transaction of £147.94 ($178.76).

On Tuesday, June 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,117 ($13.50) per share, for a total transaction of £156.38 ($188.96).

NG opened at GBX 1,139 ($13.76) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £41.57 billion and a PE ratio of 1,920.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.74. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,271.46 ($15.36). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,090.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 33.76 ($0.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,500.00%.

NG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.74) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

