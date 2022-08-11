Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,192 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $448.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

