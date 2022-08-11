Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 15.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOUT opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $189.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JOUT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

