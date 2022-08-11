KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.93

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $13.90. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 138,898 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $336.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.