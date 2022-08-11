KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.93

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $13.90. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 138,898 shares traded.

KALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $336.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

