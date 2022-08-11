Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Holdings Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kaman were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,351,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,470,000 after buying an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 1,014.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 229,240 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAMN. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CJS Securities began coverage on Kaman in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

