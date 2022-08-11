Kazia Therapeutics Limited Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.27). The consensus estimate for Kazia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Kazia Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KZIA. Maxim Group lowered Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

KZIA opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

