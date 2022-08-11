KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.23.

Several brokerages have commented on KBH. TheStreet downgraded KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

