KBC Group NV Acquires 1,006 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Trading Up 2.7 %

QGEN opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

