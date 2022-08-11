KBC Group NV Acquires 1,368 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 542.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Price Performance

SSTK opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SSTK. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,301.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

