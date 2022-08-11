KBC Group NV Acquires 3,746 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 74.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 248,582 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Valerie O. Murray bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at $857,946.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $66,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie O. Murray acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,946.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFS opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

