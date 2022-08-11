KBC Group NV Acquires 6,156 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,727 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Transocean were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Transocean by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other Transocean news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Transocean news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

