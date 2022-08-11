KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 606 SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,094,000 after acquiring an additional 263,220 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 314,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,971,000 after acquiring an additional 93,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,277,000 after acquiring an additional 46,482 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,488,000 after acquiring an additional 72,919 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $136.36 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $127.01 and a twelve month high of $341.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average of $190.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total transaction of $36,513.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,359.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total transaction of $36,513.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,303 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,359.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,924 shares of company stock worth $4,132,098. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

SiTime Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

