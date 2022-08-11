KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,010.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 43.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 18.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.