KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $1,203,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $1,406,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.87.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK opened at $85.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $77.89 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.44.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

