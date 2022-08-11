KBC Group NV Buys 2,480 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $422.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

