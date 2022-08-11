KBC Group NV Buys 3,845 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in RadNet were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 799,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 68,046 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Price Performance

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.75. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $34.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. RadNet had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,074.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $414,923. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

