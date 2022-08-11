KBC Group NV Buys 751 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $42.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $648.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

