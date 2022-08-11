KBC Group NV Buys 889 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at about $5,131,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 45,755 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,351,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $431.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.07 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

