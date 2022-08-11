KBC Group NV Buys 890 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Comerica were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $792,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 153.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 80,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $81.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average is $84.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

