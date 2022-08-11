KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 5,809 Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after buying an additional 743,658 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENX opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

