KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,328 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $14,372,000. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,758,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 916.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,345,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,114,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 16,404,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Channel Outdoor

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $760.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.10.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.